Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Friday showing a suspect flee a traffic stop before a deadly crash.

The wreck took place during the evening of Aug. 26 in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

According to the highway patrol, the incident began when troopers pulled over a car reported stolen out of Strongsville.

The driver stopped, and troopers took the passenger into custody without incident.

But the driver, identified by the highway patrol as Raymond Francis, 23, allegedly sped away in the vehicle.

Troopers said they did not chase Francis and he soon crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street.

According to the highway patrol, the driver of the car he crashed into, Annelisa Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

