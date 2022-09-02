2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash

Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Friday showing a suspect flee a traffic stop before a deadly crash.

The wreck took place during the evening of Aug. 26 in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

According to the highway patrol, the incident began when troopers pulled over a car reported stolen out of Strongsville.

The driver stopped, and troopers took the passenger into custody without incident.

But the driver, identified by the highway patrol as Raymond Francis, 23, allegedly sped away in the vehicle.

Troopers said they did not chase Francis and he soon crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street.

According to the highway patrol, the driver of the car he crashed into, Annelisa Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Akron Police
Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say
A federal judge has released a more detail list of the items taken from former President Donald...
Federal judge releases detailed list of everything taken during Mar-a-Lago raid
19 News
Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side in overnight fire
19 News
Edison High School remembers fallen Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak with ceremony before kickoff