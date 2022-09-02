2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

Bonita Tracy Ann Wright
Bonita Tracy Ann Wright(Source: Elyria Police Department)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday.

Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane.

According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.

“We hung out a bit, one thing I will say about him is that he was a very good guy, and he did take care of his responsibility,” one neighbor said.

The man described his neighbor of two years as peaceful.

He also claims the victim and suspect were a couple.

“They were engaged, I did know Bonita also” neighbor said.

According to Elyria Municipal Court records, Wright was set a bond at $250,000, on Thursday.

EPD Public Information Officer, Kevin Cloud, has no comment if the suspect and victim had any prior disputes leading to the deadly stabbing.

Although Officer Cloud did not have much to comment on regarding Ficklin or Wright, he said incidents like these don’t happen often in that area.

“It’s a fairly quiet area, nice neighborhood” Cloud said.

Wright is set to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on September 8 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Payday Loan Sign
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams
BBB warnings
Months after the baby formula shortage hit its peak, mothers in Northeast Ohio are still...
Northeast Ohio moms still struggle to find baby formula