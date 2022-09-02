Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday.

Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane.

According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.

“We hung out a bit, one thing I will say about him is that he was a very good guy, and he did take care of his responsibility,” one neighbor said.

The man described his neighbor of two years as peaceful.

He also claims the victim and suspect were a couple.

“They were engaged, I did know Bonita also” neighbor said.

According to Elyria Municipal Court records, Wright was set a bond at $250,000, on Thursday.

EPD Public Information Officer, Kevin Cloud, has no comment if the suspect and victim had any prior disputes leading to the deadly stabbing.

Although Officer Cloud did not have much to comment on regarding Ficklin or Wright, he said incidents like these don’t happen often in that area.

“It’s a fairly quiet area, nice neighborhood” Cloud said.

Wright is set to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on September 8 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.