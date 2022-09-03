1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday.

Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that a child was brought into the ER by his father and was unresponsive.

During the investigation the detectives found inconsistent information being given by the father.

As the investigation continued and evidence was collected, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.

According to Police, the boy was left in the car unattended for approximately five hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees.

Police said it appears that the child was deliberately left in the car so the child would not be a disturbance while in the house.

19-year-old Landon Parrot has been charged with Murder, Endangering Children (2 counts), and Involuntary Manslaughter. He currently is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

