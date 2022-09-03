2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged

Landon Parrot charged with murder.
Landon Parrot charged with murder.(New Philadelphia Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday.

Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that a child was brought into the ER by his father and was unresponsive.

During the investigation the detectives found inconsistent information being given by the father.

As the investigation continued and evidence was collected, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.

According to Police, the boy was left in the car unattended for approximately five hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees.

Police said it appears that the child was deliberately left in the car so the child would not be a disturbance while in the house.

19-year-old Landon Parrot has been charged with Murder, Endangering Children (2 counts), and Involuntary Manslaughter. He currently is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Payday Loan Sign
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams