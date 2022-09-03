2 Strong 4 Bullies
August was very wet... for some of us

Wednesday's sunset over Northeast Ohio
Wednesday's sunset over Northeast Ohio
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you feel like August was a wet month?

Were you constantly wiping off muddy paws and using your windshield wipers?

If you live in Cleveland, you may be able to relate to those experiences.

August 2022 brought 5.63 inches of rain to Cleveland Hopkins.

While that’s 2.07 inches above normal, it does not put August 2022 in the top 10 wettest Augusts on record in Cleveland.

In Akron, only 1.65 inches of rain fell last month.

That’s 1.96 inches below normal, but it does not make it into the top 10 driest Augusts on record in Akron.

Why the dramatic difference between those two cities?

After all, Cleveland and Akron are only about 40 miles apart.

The 19 First Alert Weather team attributes this to a few things, one being the hit-or-miss nature of summertime thunderstorms.

On many summer afternoons, as the temperature rises and the sun heats the surface of the Earth, we experience the development of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

You’ve probably placed a pot of water on a stove eye to boil.

As the eye gets hotter, bubbles will begin to form, but you can’t predict exactly where in the pot those bubbles will develop.

Summertime storms imitate this common kitchen concept.

One area can pick up an inch or so of rain out of just one high-precipitation summertime thunderstorm, while a town several miles away may see very little, if any, rainfall.

Another reason for August’s rainfall disparity between Cleveland and Akron may be the frequent occurrence of lake effect and lake enhanced showers last month.

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak, who possesses nearly two decades of experience forecasting in northeast Ohio, said he cannot recall an August when we had so many lake enhanced rain showers.

Lake effect precipitation generally occurs north of the Akron area.

Lastly, Meteorologist Erika Paige recalls a handful of days last month where a lake breeze developed during the day and thunderstorms moved from west to east along the lake breeze boundary.

This may have also contributed to higher rainfall totals in the Cleveland area.

Cleveland was not the only city that recorded a wet August though.

On Aug. 21, three to five inches of rainfall fell across Lorain County, which is more than some communities recorded all month.

Regarding August’s temperatures, one would expect August to be on the hotter side, but this was essentially a “typical” August for us.

The average temperature in Cleveland in August was 73 degrees, which is perfectly normal.

The average temperature in Akron was 74 degrees, which is 1.7 degrees warmer than what’s considered typical for August.

Neither Cleveland nor Akron experienced their top 10 warmest Augusts, but they did both report a handful of 90 degree, or hotter, days.

Cleveland recorded two 90 degree, or hotter, days, and Akron reported four.

As we bid farewell to August, and Meteorological summer, the sun will begin to rise a little later in the day and sink lower on the horizon earlier in the evenings.

Temperatures will gradually get cooler, and leaves will slowly begin to change.

However, September of 2022 may actually begin on a warm note.

CPC Outlook: September
CPC Outlook: September(CPC Outlook: September)

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for the month of September.

