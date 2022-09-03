2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Irma Ajuchan-Can
Irma Ajuchan-Can(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing.

Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon.

According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just a few months.

It’s possible Ajuchan-Can is headed to Los Angeles, Calif. to visit family, Cleveland police said.

She is described by police as 4 feet 8 inches tall and 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

