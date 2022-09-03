2 Strong 4 Bullies
Friday Football Frenzy Week 3

By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 3 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Beachwood @ Kirtland

Riverside @ Mentor

University School @ Bay Village

Glenville @ Avon

Barberton @ SVSM

Medina @ Wadsworth

Mayfield @ Nordonia

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Stow @ Solon

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

