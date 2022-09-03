Friday Football Frenzy Week 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 3 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
Beachwood @ Kirtland
Riverside @ Mentor
University School @ Bay Village
Glenville @ Avon
Barberton @ SVSM
Medina @ Wadsworth
Mayfield @ Nordonia
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Stow @ Solon
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.
