Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury came to a verdict in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019.

Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury announced it’s decision Friday afternoon.

Armond Johnson was found guilty on:

14 counts of aggravated murder

Three counts of arson

Two counts of endangering children

One count of kidnapping

One count of tampering with evidence

Johnson, 29, was also found guilty of specifications that make him eligible for the death penalty. Though, Ohio has not executed anyone since 2018.

Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on July 9, 2019.

The victims were identified by officials as:

25-year-old Takeyra Collins

35-year-old David Cousin Jr.

2-year-old Aubree Stone

6-year-old Armond Johnson Jr.

“Armond Johnson is a vile individual. With his barbaric actions he killed his 6-year-old son, the mother of his child, her 2-year-old child and an innocent bystander,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “He deserves to pay with his life for his horrendous crimes and this verdict is the first step in bringing Mr. Johnson to justice.”

Cleveland police said Johnson first shot and killed Collins inside her home in the 3700 block of East 63rd Street.

Johnson then allegedly set the house on fire, killing the two young children trapped inside.

Before fleeing the scene, police said Johnson shot and killed Cousin in a field next door to the home.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the trial. Return for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.