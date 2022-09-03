2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders

By Avery Williams, Caitlin McCarthy and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury came to a verdict in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019.

Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury announced it’s decision Friday afternoon.

Armond Johnson was found guilty on:

  • 14 counts of aggravated murder
  • Three counts of arson
  • Two counts of endangering children
  • One count of kidnapping
  • One count of tampering with evidence

Johnson, 29, was also found guilty of specifications that make him eligible for the death penalty. Though, Ohio has not executed anyone since 2018.

RELATED: Victim's relative calls for death penalty in quadruple murder case

Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on July 9, 2019.

The victims were identified by officials as:

  • 25-year-old Takeyra Collins
  • 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.
  • 2-year-old Aubree Stone
  • 6-year-old Armond Johnson Jr.

“Armond Johnson is a vile individual. With his barbaric actions he killed his 6-year-old son, the mother of his child, her 2-year-old child and an innocent bystander,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “He deserves to pay with his life for his horrendous crimes and this verdict is the first step in bringing Mr. Johnson to justice.”

Cleveland police said Johnson first shot and killed Collins inside her home in the 3700 block of East 63rd Street.

Johnson then allegedly set the house on fire, killing the two young children trapped inside.

Before fleeing the scene, police said Johnson shot and killed Cousin in a field next door to the home.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the trial. Return for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Landon Parrot charged with murder.
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Payday Loan Sign
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams