Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer.

Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.

“Its different times schools are not as safe as they used to be as they should be,” one Lorain father said. “You know kids do not the smartest things sometimes, so it definitely worries me.”

In the video, you can see the Lorain high safety officer put himself between the two students. He then pushes one girl out of the way. She slams into a wall and falls to the ground. Some parents believe the officer was just trying to end the fight, but others think he went too far.

“I understand he’s trying to break up a fight you know that’s what he’s there for but seeing as how the girl was a smaller girl,” one dad said. “I think it was a little bit too excessive so a little out of line.”

The district said the officer did successfully break up the fight and then handled the student’s disciplinary process. It wasn’t until the video surfaced that the district put him on paid administrative leave pending an excessive force investigation.

“Maybe they should go over training a little more,” one Lorain father suggested. “Put him on a probationary period and kind of watch over him and say hey you’re doing your job but if it happens again, we’re gonna have to let you go.”

This is yet another concerning incident for Lorain parents. Earlier this summer the district released a video showing a fight at south view middle school with teachers encouraging the kids to fight.

The district said once the investigation wraps up, they will take action.

In a statement to 19 News, the district went on to say they take the safety and well-being of students very seriously. The district also said Lorain police and Lorain County Children’s Services have been notified of the incident.

