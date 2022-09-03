Northeast Ohio weather: Warm, wet and humid holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heat and humidity build today increasing the risk of a few, evening storms as highs soar into the upper 80s.

Tonight will be muggy and mild with a few storms as we bottom out around 70.

Sunday arrives amid scattered storms as highs recover into the mid-upper 70s.

A risk of showers Sunday night includes lows in the upper 60s.

Labor Day will feature scattered storms and highs approaching 80.

Tuesday’s isolated showers accompany highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.