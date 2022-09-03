2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm, wet and humid holiday weekend

19 First Alert Forecast - file photo(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heat and humidity build today increasing the risk of a few, evening storms as highs soar into the upper 80s.

Tonight will be muggy and mild with a few storms as we bottom out around 70.

Sunday arrives amid scattered storms as highs recover into the mid-upper 70s.

A risk of showers Sunday night includes lows in the upper 60s.

Labor Day will feature scattered storms and highs approaching 80.

Tuesday’s isolated showers accompany highs in the upper 70s.

