Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm.

Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

