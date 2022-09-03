2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands attend Cleveland Air Show, a Labor Day weekend tradition for locals

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pilots are taking flight this Labor Day weekend as the Cleveland Air Show fills the skies.

Every year the event brings around 100,000 people to Burke Lakefront Airport.

“I love looking at the bombers, the Georgie’s gal, and all the different old planes. I just love it!” attendant Yvonee Rutherford said.

For Kailey Vrutneski, the Cleveland Air Show marks the unofficial end of summer.

“We’ve been coming ever since we were young, and it is a tradition for us to come here,” Vrutneski said.

Earlier this week, 19 News reported the show is featuring the U.S Navy Blue Angels and showcasing their new F/A-18 Super Hornets.

“When we see planes in other days, they’re just not right in front of us performing. It’s so much cooler to see them performing for us,” Vrutneski said.

The Cleveland Air Show continues Sunday and Monday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

