BCI investigating Akron Police officer involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting Akron
Officer-involved shooting Akron(MGN)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - There was been an officer-involved shooting on Longview Avenue in Akron.

BCI told 19 News Akron police requested them to investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing. No officers were injured.

There is no other information available at this time.

19 news have crews on the way.

