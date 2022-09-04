2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Buckeyes top Irish in home opener, 21-10

OSU’s 23rd straight season-opening victory
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes beat the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Irish, 21-10, on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

This is the team’s 23rd straight season-opening victory.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud finished the evening 24 of 34 with 233 yards and two touchdowns.

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’s defense was stifling in the second half allowing zero points from the Irish.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba banged up his knee in the first half and did not return.

The Buckeyes will host Toledo at home on Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Friday Football Frenzy August 26th, 2022 Pt. 1
Friday Football Frenzy Week 3
Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of...
AL Central-leading Guardians down 2 starters with injuries
Soviak's number 27 will be retired, his actual jersey given to his parents at the first home...
Edison High School remembers fallen Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak with ceremony before kickoff
Cleveland Cavaliers
Reports: Cavs to acquire Donovan Mitchell