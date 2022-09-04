Buckeyes top Irish in home opener, 21-10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes beat the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Irish, 21-10, on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

This is the team’s 23rd straight season-opening victory.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud finished the evening 24 of 34 with 233 yards and two touchdowns.

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’s defense was stifling in the second half allowing zero points from the Irish.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba banged up his knee in the first half and did not return.

The Buckeyes will host Toledo at home on Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m.

