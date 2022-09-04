Cleveland Browns sign veteran TE Jesse James, reports say
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns signed veteran TE Jesse James to a contract on Sunday, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
James, an 8-year veteran, will join a TE room of David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.
James started in 9 of his 14 appearances for the Chicago Bears in 2021, accumulating 7 catches for 62 yards and 1 touchdown.
The Browns will be in Carolina for their week 1 matchup against the Panthers on Sept. 11.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.