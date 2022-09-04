2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Browns sign veteran TE Jesse James, reports say

Chicago Bears tight end Jesse James (18) jogs off the field after an NFL football game, Monday,...
Chicago Bears tight end Jesse James (18) jogs off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns signed veteran TE Jesse James to a contract on Sunday, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

James, an 8-year veteran, will join a TE room of David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

James started in 9 of his 14 appearances for the Chicago Bears in 2021, accumulating 7 catches for 62 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Browns will be in Carolina for their week 1 matchup against the Panthers on Sept. 11.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL...
Baker Mayfield on rumored expletive used towards Cleveland Browns: ‘I didn’t say it’
The Cleveland Browns run through a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday,...
Cleveland Browns announce initial 53-man roster; Josh Rosen among cuts
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
11-game suspension for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson begins Tuesday
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett named No. 11 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list