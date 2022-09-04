Cleveland Browns sign veteran TE Jesse James, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns signed veteran TE Jesse James to a contract on Sunday, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Browns have agreed to terms with free agent TE Jesse James to join the 53-man roster on a one-year deal, per sources. Entering his eighth NFL season, James has 157 catches for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns. Good TE3 option for Cleveland behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 4, 2022

James, an 8-year veteran, will join a TE room of David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

James started in 9 of his 14 appearances for the Chicago Bears in 2021, accumulating 7 catches for 62 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Browns will be in Carolina for their week 1 matchup against the Panthers on Sept. 11.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.