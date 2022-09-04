2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers officially announce trade for All-Star G Donovan Mitchell

FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks at the scoreboard as he runs up the court...
FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks at the scoreboard as he runs up the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced they acquired All-Star G Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The blockbuster trade was originally announced on Sept. 1 by ESPN’s NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reports: Cavs to acquire Donovan Mitchell

In return for the All-Star, the Cavs put together a package for Utah consisting of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, 2022 rookie Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick-swaps (2026 and 2028), according to a release from the Cavs.

“The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the NBA’s most dynamic young All-Stars to Cleveland,” Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations for the Cavs, said in a statement Saturday. “Already a special and proven talent at just 25-years-old, Donovan brings a competitive mentality that organically fits with the core group of this team. We are excited to see the impact that someone of Donovan’s caliber can bring to the Cavaliers with his ability to score the basketball, but also make plays for his teammates. We welcome Donovan and his entire family to Northeast Ohio.

Altman also recognized the Sexton, Markkanen and Agbaji for their contributions to the club.

The Jazz signed Sexton to a 4-year, $72 million deal in a lateral move as a part of the transaction that sent Mitchell to Cleveland, according to prior reports from ESPN.

Mitchell, the 25-year-old Louisville product, was originally drafted No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets prior to being traded to the Jazz the evening he was drafted.

Mitchell was named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First-Team during his first year in the league and is a 3-time All-Star. Mitchell also brought home the NBA Slam Dunk Contest trophy in 2018.

During his career with the Jazz, Mitchell averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.

Mitchell also brings playoff experience to Cleveland after playing in the post-season during all five of his seasons with the Jazz. He averaged 28.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent during his career playoff appearances.

Mitchell’s first action as a Cavalier will kick off during the Oct. 5 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will make his regular-season debut for the Cavs in Toronto against the Raptors on Oct. 19, and will make his Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse debut on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

