Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’

Cleveland police officer Clayton Ellenberger died on Aug. 31. He was also a U.S. Marine.
Cleveland police officer Clayton Ellenberger died on Aug. 31. He was also a U.S. Marine.(Source: Cleveland Police Fourth District)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer.

Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary.

The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018.

He also served four years in the United States Marine Corps, completing two tours in Iraq.

Ellenberger, a Broadview Heights resident, graduated from Penn State University and enjoyed the outdoors.

“Clayton was loved by many and will be missed by all,” the obituary said. “He forever will be in our thoughts and in the hearts of his little girls.”

