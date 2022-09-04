Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road.
According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly.
Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there is “no evidence” a shooting took place.
The department said officers checked the interior/exterior of the building during their investigation.
Cuyahoga Falls police said no one reported any injuries.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.