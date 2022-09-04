Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road.

According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly.

Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there is “no evidence” a shooting took place.

The department said officers checked the interior/exterior of the building during their investigation.

Cuyahoga Falls police said no one reported any injuries.

