Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance

Cuyahoga Falls Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road.

According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly.

Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there is “no evidence” a shooting took place.

The department said officers checked the interior/exterior of the building during their investigation.

Cuyahoga Falls police said no one reported any injuries.

