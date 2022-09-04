Nearly 5,000 homes in the dark Sunday due to power outages in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 5,000 houses are in the dark on Sunday afternoon after power outages in Lorain County.

As of 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 4, 4,792 homes in the county are without power, according to the FirstEnergy website.

According to the website, Lorain, Amherst Township and Elyria Township are the areas within Lorain County that are affected the most:

Lorain: 1,201 outages reported

Amherst Township: 1,174 outages reported

Elyria Township: 1,125 outages reported

Sheffield Township: 611 outages reported

Elyria: 515 outages reported

Amherst: 94 outages reported

Grafton: Fewer than 5 outages reported

The website states power will be restored by approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

