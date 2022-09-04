2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nearly 5,000 homes in the dark Sunday due to power outages in Lorain County

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 5,000 houses are in the dark on Sunday afternoon after power outages in Lorain County.

As of 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 4, 4,792 homes in the county are without power, according to the FirstEnergy website.

According to the website, Lorain, Amherst Township and Elyria Township are the areas within Lorain County that are affected the most:

  • Lorain: 1,201 outages reported
  • Amherst Township: 1,174 outages reported
  • Elyria Township: 1,125 outages reported
  • Sheffield Township: 611 outages reported
  • Elyria: 515 outages reported
  • Amherst: 94 outages reported
  • Grafton: Fewer than 5 outages reported

The website states power will be restored by approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

