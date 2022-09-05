10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair, after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night.

According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.

“We ended up apprehending a 14-year-old juvenile that had a handgun on him, we also identified two vehicles that appeared to have bullet holes in them,” said Sheriff Greene.

According to Sheriff Greene, all those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct, and some were also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

“We’ve been working really close with the fair board here. This appeared to be an isolated incident, you know a fight amongst juveniles,” said Sheriff Greene.

Canfield Fair released a statement Sunday morning responding to the incident:

“The fair board will not tolerate conduct like that which occurred Saturday night and will take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of all those attending and working at the Fair.”

