2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair

(KCRG)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair, after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night.

According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.

“We ended up apprehending a 14-year-old juvenile that had a handgun on him, we also identified two vehicles that appeared to have bullet holes in them,” said Sheriff Greene.

According to Sheriff Greene, all those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct, and some were also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

“We’ve been working really close with the fair board here. This appeared to be an isolated incident, you know a fight amongst juveniles,” said Sheriff Greene.

Canfield Fair released a statement Sunday morning responding to the incident:

“The fair board will not tolerate conduct like that which occurred Saturday night and will take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of all those attending and working at the Fair.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

EF 0 tornado with wind speeds of 80 MPH confirmed in Boardman Sunday
Confirmed tornado in Mahoning County from Sunday’s storms
(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
Wolf re-captured after escape from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo habitat
(Source: WOIO)
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy restores power to homes in Lorain County