39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO)- Ashland County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a woman found one man dead and a second man injured inside a home in the 1200 block of County Road 1153.

Chief Deputy David Blake said the woman found the victims around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

According to Chief Deputy Blake, an older man was found with “troubling” injuries to paramedics and deputies.

EMS transported him to a local hospital; however, his name and condition have not been released.

After searching the home and garage, deputies found the body of a 39-year-old man, said Chief Deputy Blake.

The Ashland County Coroner identified him as Jason Gardner. His cause of death has not been released.

Chief Deputy Blake said detectives obtained a search warrant and processed the crime scene. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were also called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.