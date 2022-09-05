2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries

(Action News 5)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO)- Ashland County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a woman found one man dead and a second man injured inside a home in the 1200 block of County Road 1153.

Chief Deputy David Blake said the woman found the victims around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

According to Chief Deputy Blake, an older man was found with “troubling” injuries to paramedics and deputies.

EMS transported him to a local hospital; however, his name and condition have not been released.

After searching the home and garage, deputies found the body of a 39-year-old man, said Chief Deputy Blake.

The Ashland County Coroner identified him as Jason Gardner. His cause of death has not been released.

Chief Deputy Blake said detectives obtained a search warrant and processed the crime scene. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were also called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Carlton Knox (Source; Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death
Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June
Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June
Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June
Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June
James Boston III expresses disappointment over closed Collinwood/Shaw football game
James Boston III expresses disappointment over closed Collinwood/Shaw football game