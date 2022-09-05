Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus.

According to school officials, at least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester.

Some students have even been bitten.

“I guess I didn’t think it would get this like serious,” said Mave Switalla, a freshman student.

Switalla lives in one of the dorms where bats have been found.

She says she’s shocked the school hasn’t done more about the issue.

“I just am kind of frustrated that like the institution that has a lot of money isn’t doing more for its students that are paying for it,” said Switalla.

Alyssa Hunt is a senior at the school. She says bats have been an ongoing problem for the college.

“These problems are not normal, they are out of control,” said Hunt.

All of the students who were bitten by bats are being monitored by the Wayne County Health department for possible rabies infections.

Meanwhile, both Mave Switalla and Alyssa Hunt hope more will be done about the bats sooner rather than later.

“They have volunteers making bat boxes, sometimes it’s been students but you know it’s not fun,” said Hunt.

We did reach out to College of Wooster officials to see what else is being done about the bat problem

They have not gotten back to us yet.

