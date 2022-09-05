Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights city officials are holding a public hearing on Sept. 12 to discuss lead-safe legislation.

If approved, this would help prevent lead poisoning.

City officials said the new legislation would require all residential rental units constructed before Jan. 1, 1978 to be certified as lead safe.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Cleveland Heights City Hall, 40 Severance Circle.

Anyone wishing to speak at the hearing, must sign in at the door.

