2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents

By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs.

“He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”

Some accidents resulted in a loss.

“A child was playing on the sidewalk and a car was speeding, for some reason they lost control and killed a child,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she has contacted the mayor’s office and been to city council meetings, but nothing has been done. She wants speed bumps or a traffic camera added.

“Even if I have to take up a collection to put the speed bumps here I’m willing to do it,” said Rodriguez.

So she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team and we contacted the Mayor’s office, but with Monday being a holiday we haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
Woman says her grandmother is missing her headstone despite it being paid off
Woman says her grandmother is missing her headstone despite it being paid off
Woman's headstone paid for but grave still is unmarked.
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off
The duo took the phones from behind the counter.
Police: Duo wanted for stealing iPhones from behind store counter in Cleveland