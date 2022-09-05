Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs.

“He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”

Some accidents resulted in a loss.

“A child was playing on the sidewalk and a car was speeding, for some reason they lost control and killed a child,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she has contacted the mayor’s office and been to city council meetings, but nothing has been done. She wants speed bumps or a traffic camera added.

“Even if I have to take up a collection to put the speed bumps here I’m willing to do it,” said Rodriguez.

So she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team and we contacted the Mayor’s office, but with Monday being a holiday we haven’t heard back.

