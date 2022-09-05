2 Strong 4 Bullies
Confirmed tornado in Mahoning County from Sunday’s storms

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed an EF 0 tornado near the Boardman area in Mahoning county from Sunday’s storms.

The tornado briefly touched down around 5:44 P.M. Sunday evening just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Videos circulating around social media confirm a visible funnel and storm damage. It had maximum winds of 80 mph, traveled around 125 yards, and had a maximum width of 15 yards, according to NWS CLE.

The tornado touched down near York Avenue where the storm bent a telephone pole and caused damage to a strip mall.

It was on the ground for less than one minute.

