Confirmed tornado in Mahoning County from Sunday’s storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed an EF 0 tornado near the Boardman area in Mahoning county from Sunday’s storms.

The tornado briefly touched down around 5:44 P.M. Sunday evening just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Videos circulating around social media confirm a visible funnel and storm damage. It had maximum winds of 80 mph, traveled around 125 yards, and had a maximum width of 15 yards, according to NWS CLE.

The tornado touched down near York Avenue where the storm bent a telephone pole and caused damage to a strip mall.

It was on the ground for less than one minute.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.