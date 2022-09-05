2 Strong 4 Bullies
FirstEnergy restores power to homes in Lorain County

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)(PRNewswire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, FirstEnergy had restored power to residents in Lorain County.

As of Sunday evening, nearly 5,000 houses were left in the dark after storms rolled through the area.

More rain is in the forecast for Monday.

19 News Meteorologists issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for areas south of the lakeshore and Medina County.

