Police: Duo wanted for stealing iPhones from behind store counter in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two people after they stole two iPhones from behind the counter of a store in Cleveland.

The incident happened at the Convenient Food Mart located at 4709 Clark Avenue on Aug. 25 when a man and a woman stole the phones, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.

On 8-25-22, a male and female entered Convenient Food Mart, located at 4709 Clark, and stole two iPhones. The male... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Monday, September 5, 2022

The man reached behind the counter to grab the phones, the post said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.