WATCH: Grandmother celebrates 91st birthday by skydiving

A 91-year-old Minnesota woman decides to take the leap of her life for her birthday. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Tom Aviles
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 91-year-old woman in Minnesota celebrated her birthday by taking an exhilarating leap from a plane.

Members of a Twin Cities church banded together to give Ida Shannon a high-flying birthday gift.

“I went ziplining for my 80th birthday,” she said. “Someone asked me what I was going to do next, and without even thinking about it, I said, ‘Oh, I’ll just go skydiving.’”

Shannon took the leap of her life by skydiving with the support of members of Heights Church in Fridley.

“I didn’t really think that was ever going to happen, but then they went ahead and raised money for me to do this,” she said.

The 91-year-old has also raised 10 children and worked into her 80s.

“She’s like the real Wonder Woman,” Shannon’s friend Daisy May said. “She’s strong and loves the people.”

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

