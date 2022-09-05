2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off

Her grandmother, who died in 2016, still has an unmarked grave
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carla Washington said CMC Monuments still hasn’t given her the headstone for her grandmother’s gravesite despite paying more than $1,400.

Her grandmother, who died in 2016, still has an unmarked grave because of this.

“This means a lot for me to do this for her,” Washington said. “I just can’t let her layout here without a headstone.”

CMC Monuments has since gone out of business. Washington said the employee who sold her the headstone said she would still have it made even if she had to pay out her own pocket for it.

Washington is wondering why the money she already gave them isn’t being used to make it.

“Why did you take my money,” Washington said.

When 19 News called that employee, she didn’t want to go on camera, but she said she is working to get Washington’s grandmother her headstone.

19 News will follow up to see when that headstone will be installed.

