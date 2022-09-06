15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 6 to help find 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden, who was reported missing.

Bolden was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black jacket, according to police.

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Bolden or know where she may be.

Kotayana Bolden (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

