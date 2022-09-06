2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

Kotayana Bolden
Kotayana Bolden(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 6 to help find 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden, who was reported missing.

Bolden was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black jacket, according to police.

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Bolden or know where she may be.

Kotayana Bolden
Kotayana Bolden(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Kotayana Bolden
Kotayana Bolden(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Kotayana Bolden
Kotayana Bolden(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

Andre Lee
15-year-old Newburgh Heights boy reported missing
Watch woman lead Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio (video)
One wolf escaped from the exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Labor Day before staff...
Eyewitnesses recall encounters with escaped wolf at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation