15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 6 to help find 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden, who was reported missing.
Bolden was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black jacket, according to police.
Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Bolden or know where she may be.
