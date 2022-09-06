15-year-old Newburgh Heights boy reported missing

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights Police asked the community on Sept. 6 to help find 15-year-old Andre Lee, who was reported missing.

Lee was described by police as 6′1″ tall, 320 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, facial hair, and a tattoo on the middle of his right thigh.

He was last seen wearing gray, black, and white Jordan shoes, according to police.

Call Newburgh Heights Police at 216-641-5545 if you see Lee or know where he may be.

Andre Lee (Newburgh Heights Police)

