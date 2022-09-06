18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said.

According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, the found an 18-year-old Cleveland Heights man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported him to a local hospital where police said he is in stable condition.

As of now, there are no arrests.

