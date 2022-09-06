18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said.
According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m.
When officers arrived, the found an 18-year-old Cleveland Heights man suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS transported him to a local hospital where police said he is in stable condition.
As of now, there are no arrests.
