2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

2 men shot on Hough Avenue
2 men shot on Hough Avenue(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night.

Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm.

CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred.

Both men approximately the age of 25 were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

