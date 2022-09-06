2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron NAACP gives update on effort to improve police-community relations

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Akron NAACP are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations in Akron.

The amendment, among other recommendations, would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board.

The Akron NAACP, Freedom BLOC, City of Akron Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force, and other community members gathered 7,000 signatures earlier this summer and delivered them to Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

This comes after the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, 25, on June 27 following an attempted traffic stop and chase.

According to police, Walker was unarmed at the time he was fatally shot while running away on foot.

A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

There have also been several other police officer involved shootings in Akron this summer.

An armed 16-year-old male was shot in the hand by Akron police on Sept. 3

According to Akron police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired.

As officers approached the rear of the home, they encountered multiple male subjects; at least one of them was armed with a handgun. During the encounter, one officer shot his department-issued weapon, striking a 16-year-old male suspect in the hand.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

And, on June 29, a woman was shot by Akron police after she allegedly shot another woman at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of N. Howard Street around 3 a.m.

The woman shot by police survived her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

American drag racer and team owner Antron Brown is coming Cleveland Sept. 13.
American drag racer Antron Brown to visit Ohio Technical College
AKRON NAACP
Carlton Knox (Source; Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death
North Olmsted Chase Bank robbery suspect
Unknown suspect robs Chase Bank, North Olmsted police say