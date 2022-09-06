American drag racer Antron Brown to visit Ohio Technical College

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - American drag racer Antron Brown, fresh off a win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, will visit the Ohio Technical College in Cleveland on Sept. 13.

Brown currently drives the Matco Tools Top Fuel dragster for AB Motorsports in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

Brown picked up his second win in three races and the 70th in his career with a run of 3.706 seconds at 321.66 mph in his dragster to knock off points leader Brittany Force in the final round.

It’s his fourth win at the U.S. Nationals, but his first as a team owner.

Ohio Technical College offers technician training programs in automotive, motorcycle, diesel equipment, collision repair and refinishing, classic car restoration, high performance and racing, and power generator systems.

It offered its first classes in 1969.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.