Boyfriend charged with murder after deputies find woman dead

By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUCCA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in a small western town in Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Justin James Jarvy has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sept. 3.

According to Arizona’s Family, authorities were called to a home shortly after midnight, where they found a woman dead and a man who had been injured.

Detectives said witnesses told them that the situation started when they heard the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell, screaming for help. They said they ran to help the woman but found Jarvy on top of her.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told them Jarvy had the woman in a chokehold, and they yelled at him to stop. Jarvy refused, and the witnesses began fighting with him to keep him away from Bock-Caswell, who was unconscious.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old woman was dead. Jarvy was detained and taken to an area hospital for injuries he received during the fight.

Jarvy was released from the hospital and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.

