Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on their Twitter account today the retirement of the Top Thrill Dragster.

This announcement comes almost one month after the announcement of their new “Boardwalk” midway, as well as the park’s 18th roller coaster, the Wild Mouse.

The park will release more information on the updates being made at a later date.

