Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters and impregnating two of them.

The girls were raped between June 1, 2020 and Aug, 31, 2021 at their home by 37-year-old Tyrone Hughley, according to a press release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. The girls were 10, 12 and 13 years old at the time of the incident.

The 10-year-old girl was brought to a doctor by her grandmother and was found to be pregnant, the release said. The 13-year-old girl was also found to be pregnant.

Investigations led by the Cleveland Division of Police’s Sex Crimes Unit found all three sisters had been raped, and the fetal DNA from both pregnant sisters revealed to be ‘a 99.9999999% match’ with Hughley, the release said.

Hughley was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, according to court dockets. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Hughley pleaded guilty to three counts of rape on Sept. 6, 2022, the press release said. Two of the three charges were unclassified felonies, carrying a sentence of life in prison with eligibility of parole after 25 years. The third charge was a first-degree felony, carrying a sentence of 3-11 years in prison.

Hughley was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years, the release said. He will also be listed as a Tier III Sex Offender, and will have to register as such every 90 days for the rest of his life.

“Few crimes reach the level of depravity as the ones committed by Tyrone Hughley. He sexually assaulted three siblings and impregnated a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old,” O’Malley said in a comment. “He has earned every day of his minimum 60-year sentence. I pray this family and these girls heal from this unimaginable trauma.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

