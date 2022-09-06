Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school.

Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd.

Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim from the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around 8:30 a.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was brought to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, confirmed Cleveland EMS.

Police said the teenager was shot in the head.

The shooting scene is about one mile from the high school.

Cleveland police confirmed one person is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

