COVID-19 booster shots available this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the new COVID-19 booster shot and Northeast Ohioans can get the shot as early as Sept. 7.

The new booster is better suited for variants that keep evolving, particularly the omicron variant which is the top variant here in the United States, said health officials.

According to a statement put out by the CDC Thursday, the Pfizer booster is recommended for anyone 12 and older.

The Moderna booster is recommended for anyone 18 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson booster has not yet been approved.

According to the CDC, the updated booster dose can be given to eligible individuals at least two months after they’ve received their last booster dose.

The 19 News data journalist team found booster shot times on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Walgreens locations in Cleveland.

