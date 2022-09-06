Details leading to murder of Elyria man by his girlfriend released in 911 call (audio)

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) – Newly released 911 audio details what led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in his Elyria home last week by his own girlfriend.

Police found the deceased, later identified by officials as Keyron Ficklin, at 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street on Aug. 31.

Police later arrested and charged 30-year-old Bonita Tracy Ann Wright with the murder after detectives investigated the scene.

Wright called 911 that morning, telling dispatchers the two were fighting the night before the murder. She also said the police were called while the two fought.

“I went upstairs, and I just woke up this morning and he’s laying by the front door,” she said, “but he’s not moving.”

Wright claimed she didn’t remember much from the night before but continued providing details.

“I was at my sister’s house last night and I was drinking or whatever so when I came home, I don’t know if he was drinking, we got into a real bad fight,” Wright said. “It’s a knife in his back pocket or whatever.”

“I was bleeding,” she continued telling dispatchers. “I got a big gash in the back side of my arm or whatever. I don’t really remember what exactly happened.”

Wright seemed nervous during the call and was not sure what to do.

“I like tapped him or whatever,” Wright told dispatchers. “I want someone to hurry up and get here. I don’t know what’s going on.”

A judge in the Elyria Municipal Court charged Wright with the first-degree felony during her initial hearing on Sept. 1 and issued a $250,000 bond.

Wright is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

