Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy pattern continues this evening; patchy drizzle and light rain through tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about a dismal week of weather so far!

We have accumulated over half of an inch of rain at Hopkins just in the last few days.

Not including today’s rainfall, September has brought us 0.57 of an inch of rainfall at Hopkins.

In Akron, we’ve accumulated 0.93 of an inch of rainfall this month.

So, when is all of this gloom going to lift?

We will begin to see more sunshine as soon as tomorrow morning.

However, there will still be a little cloud cover mixing in throughout the day.

Overall, Wednesday will be partly sunny.

Models indicate a few passing showers tomorrow but it won’t be as wet as recent days.

Full sunshine will return on Thursday.

