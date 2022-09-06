Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy pattern continues today with a risk of showers and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A huge hot dome of air continues across the western half of the country while it remains unsettled across the Great Lakes thanks to a slow moving low pressure system. It’ll be another day of widespread cloud cover and humid conditions. Scattered lake enhanced showers and storms in the area. Areas of drizzle as well with the low cloud deck. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. We are expecting some breaks in the clouds late this afternoon and this evening. A low cloud deck will then redevelop overnight with areas of drizzle. We kept in a small chance of a shower or storm off of the lake tomorrow. Thursday does look like it will feature more in the way of sun.

