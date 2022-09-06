2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy pattern continues today with a risk of showers and storms

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A huge hot dome of air continues across the western half of the country while it remains unsettled across the Great Lakes thanks to a slow moving low pressure system. It’ll be another day of widespread cloud cover and humid conditions. Scattered lake enhanced showers and storms in the area. Areas of drizzle as well with the low cloud deck. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. We are expecting some breaks in the clouds late this afternoon and this evening. A low cloud deck will then redevelop overnight with areas of drizzle. We kept in a small chance of a shower or storm off of the lake tomorrow. Thursday does look like it will feature more in the way of sun.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening;...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening; sunshine
Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening; sunshine returns Wednesday
Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening; sunshine returns Wednesday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening;...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening; sunshine returns Wednesday
EF 0 tornado with wind speeds of 80 MPH confirmed in Boardman Sunday
Confirmed tornado in Mahoning County from Sunday’s storms