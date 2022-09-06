2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police identify suspect vehicle wanted for hitting man in Downtown Cleveland

Officials said 28-year-old was taken to Metro Health Medical Center with serious injuries including a fractured skull.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the vehicle involved in an early-morning hit-skip incident in Downtown Cleveland on Monday that left a man seriously injured.

The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 near the intersection of West 9th Street and Frankfort Avenue, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was ‘in the lane of traffic’ outside of a crosswalk, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The vehicle then hit the man and left the scene without providing any information or assistance, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

Officials said 28-year-old was taken to Metro Health Medical Center with serious injuries including a fractured skull.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 216-621-1234.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

