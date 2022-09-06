2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unknown suspect robs Chase Bank, North Olmsted police say

North Olmsted Chase Bank robbery suspect
North Olmsted Chase Bank robbery suspect(Source: North Olmsted Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a robbery that happened around 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank in the 4700 block of Great Northern Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect is a woman wearing a black knit cap, black face mask, a light colored long sleeve pullover and gray sweatpants.

Police said that no employees were injured, and the woman left on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.

