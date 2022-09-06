2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victim’s family responds to sentencing of Cuyahoga County man who killed her

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Emotions were high inside of a Cuyahoga County Courtroom Tuesday, as a victim’s loved ones watched her killer be sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

“I am asking you, whatever time you give him it’s enough time for him to think of what he’s done” the victim’s family said.

Carlton Knox has 15 to 19 ½ years to think of the crime he’s committed, stabbing and killing his girlfriend, 38-year-old Antionette Harris, in her home on East 151st Street in 2021.

Inside the courtroom Harris’ family and friends spilled how they are grieving Harris’s death.

“Her auntie called me telling me she was dead. I thought I was dreaming and I just still can’t believe it.” a close family member of the victim said.

Court documents show Knox was on probation the night Harris was killed and has a criminal history dating back to the 1980′s.

His defense team said he has a lengthy history of struggling with his mental health. His team said he is diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, PTSD, and bipolar.

“I loved her, and she told me I was her best friend, that’s what she said. Plus, we had a whole lot in common, we both had mental disorders” Knox said.

In court it was revealed the victim was stabbed over 40 times. That was a surprise to even the judge

“I can’t even imagine, 42 stab wounds” Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner said.

As Knox serves his time family and friends said they hope Know can feel their grief, the pain that will be with them forever.

“I just want him to understand he hurt us a lot.” the victim’s loved one said.

