Watch woman lead Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio (video)

By Alec Sapolin and Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video has been released from the near-hour-long chase between a 41-year-old woman and Parma police, leading officers through several cities in Northeast Ohio.

The early-morning chase on Aug. 25 ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The chase lasted 56 minutes, according to Lt. Dan Ciryak of the Parma Police Department.

Officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North Olmsted, around 2:30 a.m. Officials told 19 News police initially attempted to stop Diekman because she sat at a green light and officers couldn’t see a license plate on the rear of the vehicle.

A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning.(Source: Parma Police Department)

Diekman led police through Parma, North Royalton, Broadview Heights, Hinckley and Brunswick, Lt. Ciryak previously said in a press release. Diekman continued to lead police onto I-71 after two attempted uses of spike strips on the black Lincoln she was driving, which was caught on an officer’s bodycam video.

The suspect driver then exited I-71 and struck a parked car at W. 11th Street and Abbey Avenue.

Two Parma police cruisers were struck during the pursuit.

Police officers took her into custody at W. 11th Street and University Road.

Diekman was charged with one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, officials confirmed, adding more charges will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

