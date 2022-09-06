Wellington man shot by police indicted for assault, obstructing justice

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Scott Bakker, 37, of Wellington has been indicted on two counts of felonious assault and a single count of obstructing justice, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said that Bakker was leaving a diner in Lagrange when he was taken into custody for an incident that happened on July 23, which ended with him being shot by Wellington police.

“Mental wellbeing and mental illness are in focus as a result of this incident,” Wellington police said at the time of the incident. “Our prayers are with the male that was transported and his family.”

His bond has been set at $15,000, and his next court date has not yet been announced.

