22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - COVID-19 posed both a physical and mental threat to Americans.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22% of adults in the U.S. received psychiatric treatment in 2021, a 3% increase from 2019.

Some health officials say the COVID-19 experience led more people to take better care of themselves on various levels.

The report also showed women were more likely than men to seek help.

The findings were based on data gathered by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services launched a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, called 988, for those in severe distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

