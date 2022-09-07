2 Strong 4 Bullies
After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her great-grandchild

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denise Betts is adamant that she wants to raise her great-grandson Larell Stockwell. He was born prematurely. His twin brother didn’t survive. He was left without his mother, a passenger in a car that crashed back on July 13th, 2021. Betts said she has been trying to gain custody of his since then. Her efforts fell short and Larell was placed in a foster home. 19 News inquired as to why, after speaking with her, about her desire to raise the toddler who has special medical needs as a result of his premature birth, "

His great grandmother wows to keep fighting to raise him(WOIO)

“I just want to give him love. I’m not saying the people don’t care about him. I’m not saying that. But, they don’t love him like I do. He’s mine.”

19 year-old Tajinae Stockwell was killed in a car crash in July of 2021(WOIO)

19 News also reached out to the county for answer and was given the rationale for the juvenile court denying her request. “Larell has significant medical needs that require special care and training and that the grandmother was unable to meet those needs and could not acquire the skills necessary.”

Denise Betts wows to continue fight to raise her great grandson.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

