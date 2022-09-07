2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron middle school student taken to hospital after eating THC gummies

Several other students involved released to parents
Medical Marijuana
Medical Marijuana(WLOX)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron middle school student was hospitalized after the student and 7 others ingested Cannabis Gummies at school Tuesday.

The incident happened at Litchfield Middle school.

All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and had been experiencing varying degrees of nausea and lethargy following the incident, according to Mark Williamson Director, Marketing Communications

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

Eastlake Fire file photo
Non-hazardous oil spills in Chagrin River
Lake County trailer park
Residents who live at 2 Lake County mobile home parks file lawsuit against property owners
After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her...
After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her grand child
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off (part 2)