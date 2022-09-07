Akron middle school student taken to hospital after eating THC gummies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron middle school student was hospitalized after the student and 7 others ingested Cannabis Gummies at school Tuesday.

The incident happened at Litchfield Middle school.

All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and had been experiencing varying degrees of nausea and lethargy following the incident, according to Mark Williamson Director, Marketing Communications

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.